Senior journalist Athar Masood passes away

LAHORE: Athar Masood, a senior journalist of Daily Jang, passed away on Monday. He was 70. He underwent heart bypass operation on Monday, but could not recover. He is survived by three sons — Mohsin Masood, Ahsan Masood, Hassan Masood — and a widow.
He was laid to rest in Lahore. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life including journalists attended his funeral prayers. Athar Masood, who earned great respect in the field of editing, was considered a thorough professional. He remained associated daily Jang, Lahore, for almost 40 years, and also served as its editor. In recognition of his journalistic services, Athar was given the award of Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan. Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has expressed deep sorrow and grief over Athar Masood’s death, saying his services would always be remembered in the field of journalism.
