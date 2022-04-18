Punjab governor refuses to swear in CM-elect

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Sunday refused to administer oath to the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz besides also refusing to quit the office.



Talking to the media Sunday, the governor said nobody could remove him from the office until the notification was issued from the president of the country. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema was removed by the federal government as PTI leader refused to administer oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

The development comes hours after Cheema postponed the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz while he held consultations with the legal team.

Reports suggest that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used his discretionary powers to remove Cheema, who has been directed to leave the Governor's House at the earliest. Meanwhile, the premier has also sent a summary to the president in this regard. The news was also confirmed by PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

President Dr Arif Alvi has 15days to sign the summary sent by the prime minister. When Governor Cheema was asked to confirm the development, he said that PM Shehbaz Sharif had "no right to remove him from office.

“The PM has no right to remove me, he sends a summary to the president. I am holding this office with the pleasure of the president and until the president notifies this, I will continue to hold this office,” said Governor Cheema.

The Punjab governor went on to say that he doubted the credibility of the CM election and stated it was not in accordance with the ruling of the court. He added that he could not endorse any unconstitutional act while holding a constitutional office. Cheema added he could only administer the oath once he was satisfied that the poll for the CM was held in accordance with the ruling of the Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, former federal minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah and Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence. The governor said the commotion in the Punjab Assembly Saturday was very unfortunate. He also inquired after the Punjab Assembly speaker’s media coordinator Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry.