Trader fined Rs350,000 for overpricing

PESHAWAR: A shopkeeper was fined for overcharging customers in Kohat district on Saturday.According to a handout, a complaint was lodged by a citizen regarding overpricing of cooking oil by a wholesale dealer shop Tufail Shahzad Karyana Store on Bannu Road.

It said AAC-II Kohat visited the shop and found that the owner was charging Rs100 extra above the retail price.

The trader was fined Rs350,000 along with a warning that the shop would be sealed in the future in case the trader continued overpricing.