Court acquits six journalists in treason case

SUKKUR: The Additional Sessions Judge-V Sukkur on Friday acquitted six journalists in a treason case.
Reports said Additional Sessions Judge-V Sukkur Mumtaz Hussain Solangi, after one year’s trial, acquitted six journalists, including Imdad Ali Phulpoto Vice President PFUJ, Sahil Jogi President National Press Club Sukkur, Ustad Khalid Chandio, Adam Shabani, Raja Rustam and Irshad Indhar in a case of revolt.
The defence counsels in their arguments told the court that the journalists had neither raised anti-state slogans nor committed any treason. They further informed the court that their clients had covered a protest rally taken out by the people of Jatoi clan against the killing of a student of Sindh University Jamshoro, Irfan Jatoi, in a fake encounter by the Sukkur Police.
They said the then SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo, only to victimise the journalists, had booked them in a fake and fabricated case of treason in March 2021. The judge, after hearing the arguments of the defence counsels, acquitted the journalists.
