Private provider engagement options to supplement Hepatitis C screening coverage

Pakistan has the second highest prevalence of Hepatitis C in the region which leads to chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, cancer and death, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The availability of rapid diagnostic tests and cost effective DAA (direct-acting antiviral) tablets has revolutionised the rollout of Hepatitis C screening and treatment, which can now be offered through primary and secondary care facilities.

In an effort to integrate private providers to address the disparity in access to diagnostics and treatment for the Hepatitis C virus, the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination, in partnership with the Aga Khan University and the Asian Development Bank, hosted a Consultative Dialogue with provincial and federal programmes on “Programmatic Options for Private Provider Engagement to Supplement Hepatitis C Services”.

Key objectives of the webinar were to seek federal and provincial deliberations on the policy document to contextualise options into respective national and provincial strategies. According to Federal Director General Health Dr Rana Safdar, “Public-private partnership approaches to health can enable expansion to affordable access to early screening, testing, case notification and treatment, helping the government deliver on national targets.”

The four data-sharing and strategic purchasing models were presented at the webinar by Professor Shehla Zaidi of the Community Health Sciences Department of the Aga Khan University to feed into federal and provincial targets. Technical assistance required for public sector to engage private provider services were identified, as well as the need for digitalised reporting systems and standardised national indicators.

Key speakers at the webinar included Dr Huma Qureshi, focal person for the National Hepatitis Control Programme, Professor Saeed Hamid and Dr Sameen Siddiqi from the AKU, Dr Hassan Mahmood from the federal programme, Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo from the Sindh Director Intergated Progamme from KP, Dr Shoaib Kurd from Balochistan, Dr Zunaira from Punjab and Dr Munir Abro of the Asian Development Bank.