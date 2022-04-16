Traffic diversion plan announced for PTI rally

Karachi Traffic Police chief DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema issued a traffic diversion plan on Friday for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public meeting scheduled to be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah today.

He said a procession of a political party was expected to begin at 9m at Bagh-e-Jinnah adjacent to the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam, and he had devised in a meeting with his subordinates a comprehensive diversion plan to avert any gridlock and to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

He said the traffic police had formulated a special traffic plan for the venue and its adjoining areas so that the participants of the rally and the public did not face any inconvenience. Parking lots will be available at the Tai Karate Ground, China Ground on Kashmir Road, Excise Chowrangi (Jigar Muradabadi), Nishtar Park and Mazar-e-Quaid (VIP) Gate.

The participants from within Sindh can come from Sohrab Goth and reach the Tai Karate Ground by passing through Water Pump, Liaquatabad, Post Office, Gurumandir and Nishtar Park.

They can adopt the route of Al Asif Square in Sohrab Goth to Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, Safari Park U-turn to University Road, New Town and Dawood Engineering University (Islamia College).

The participants from Central District can come via Liaquatabad Post Office, Gurumandir, and park their vehicles at the Tai Karate Ground. The participants from the South district and Korangi can arrive via Sharea Faisal and Sharea Quaideen and park their vehicles near the Khudadad Colony Underpass at the Society Office traffic signal.

The participants arriving from the West district via Pak Colony can drive through Shah Nawaz Bhutto Chowk, Rexer Lane traffic signal, Garden Chowk and MA Jinnah Road, and park their vehicle at the Tai Karate Ground.

The participants coming from the Thatta and Malir districts and District East via Sharea Faisal can park their vehicles near the Dawood Engineering University (Islamia College) via Karsaz, Stadium Road and the New Town Jail Road flyover.

The public will not be allowed to visit Nawa-e-Waqt and Naumaish Chowrangi from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti, from Gurumandir to Bahadur Yar Jang Road (Soldier Bazaar) and from Jamshed Road to the Jail Road flyover or from New Town to Tariq Road.

Traffic coming from Sharea Quaideen will not be allowed to go beyond the Noorani traffic signal. From Noorani traffic signal, they can take Khalid bin Waleed Road’s right track.

Motorists coming from University Road will be diverted onto Shaheed Millat Expressway on the left side of Jail Chowrangi. Traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi to Jamshed Road will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar and Business Recorder Road. The public will not be allowed to go from Regal Chowk to New MA Jinnah Road, Corridor 3.

Buses, minibuses and other heavy traffic coming from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to go to Gurumandir from Lasbela. Heavy vehicles can take Nishtar Road.

Traffic coming from MA Jinnah Road’s Tibet signal will be diverted from Capri to Soldier Bazaar No. 1, Bahadur Yar Jang Road. Heavy traffic will be prohibited from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Teen Hatti and Gurumandir.

Similarly, the entry of all kinds of heavy traffic will be prohibited towards Society coming from Sharea Quaideen. The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid any inconvenience.