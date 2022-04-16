N Macedonia expels six more Russian diplomats

SKOPJE, Republic of North Macedonia: North Macedonia has ordered the expulsion of six more Russian diplomats in the second such move in less than a month, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The diplomats "were executing activities that are against the Vienna Convention", the ministry said in a statement, referring to the international treaty that includes agreements related to diplomatic protocols. The ministry did not disclose any details but said Russian ambassador Sergey Bazdnikin had been informed that the diplomats needed to "leave the country within five days".