Officials asked to set revenue targets in Bannu division

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday said that a strategy should be formulated to set revenue targets so that Bannu division can be put on the way to development.

Similarly, implementation of the guidelines laid down by the provincial government for achieving the revenue targets should be ensured.

He expressed these views while presiding over a revenue meeting held at his office on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (r) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Daulat Khan, Secretary to Commissioner Bannu Noorul Amin Khan and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Assistant to the Commissioner Revenue Sher Bahadur Khan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the achievement of revenue targets.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that it was the responsibility of the revenue department to collect revenue by ensuring protection of national resources.

He said that the provision of facilities to the people of North Waziristan would be ensured by the collection of revenue as per the rules. Later, the deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the performance and revenue collection and put forward suggestions for further improvement.