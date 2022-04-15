Imran conspired against democracy: ANP leader

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had even dragged the security institution to his ‘conspiracy’ to prolong his government.

In reaction to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major-General Babar Iftikhar’s press conference, the ANP leader said that the ‘selected’ had not only played with the Constitution but also falsely involved state institutions in his drama to prolong his government.

Aimal Wali Khan said all the lies and conspiracies by the former prime minister were now being exposed one by one wherein he had falsely claimed that the US had plotted to topple his government.

“The drama of ‘absolutely not’ ended on ‘absolute liar,’” the ANP leader said while referring to the US having demanded bases in Pakistan which he had strongly denied.

The ANP leader said the presser of the ISPR chief had exposed all lies and claims made by Imran Khan that the establishment had offered him reconciliation.

“It is now evident that the Prime Minister’s House was involved in hatching conspiracy against democracy and democratic institutions,” he said and added that the country and nation were sovereign and independent when the Kaptaan was in power but the whole nation had now become slave and beggar when he was removed through constitutional means.

Meanwhile, provincial general secretary of the ANP and parliamentary party leader of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was spreading hatred, anarchy and unrest among the youths, particularly the Pakhtuns, after losing his government at the Center.

He said that the PTI chief had now been exposed to the nation and he could not befool the people with his empty slogans.

“How it would be better if the PTI chief enumerated the achievements of his government instead of accusing the opposition parties of creating hurdles to his government,” he said and added that Imran Khan had deprived Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of its due share in revenue during his three and half years rule at the Centre.