Was anti-army social media campaign launched with party leader’s consent?

A representative image. Photo courtesy IED

ISLAMABAD: The recent social media vilification campaign against the Pakistan Army and the COAS was launched with the backing of the political leadership of a particular political party, concerned authorities claim.

Informed official sources said that the authorities have “incontrovertible evidence” of how these vilification campaigns were launched. The sources said that the ISI and FIA are primarily probing the matter and may complete their probe within a week's time.

Only when the probe report is complete will the authorities decide whether or not to make the information public.

An official source, who is privy to what is being unearthed by the ongoing probe, when asked if the vilification campaign was launched on the direction of the political party, said it was done with the “consent” or “information” of the political leadership.



When approached, one of the key leaders of the political party told this correspondent that such campaigns are generally launched by India. He, however, admitted that social media is unpredictable and one can expect any reaction from those using it, but denied that the party leadership had anything to do with the anti-Army or anti-COAS campaign.