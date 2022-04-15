FIA cybercrime wing gets new chief

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday appointed Humayun Bashir Tarar as new head of the Cyber Crime Wing. According to a notification, BS- 20 officer Humayun Bashir Tarar was appointed as the director of FIA Cyber Crime Wing with immediate effect. Tarar replaces Babar Bakht Qureshi as the new chief of the FIA Cyber Crime Wing. Babar was removed from the post on Wednesday amid crackdown against the unruly social media users targeting security agencies after the change of PTI government.
