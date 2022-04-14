‘Misunderstandings’ with army must be removed: Sh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the misunderstandings between the PTI and the army must be removed and the criticism of the army should be stopped.

He said the PTI and allies should establish good relations with the military establishment like the PMLN, adding that no slogan should be raised against the army.

“If the abusers can reconcile with the army, then we should also remove misunderstandings and establish good relations with them,” the former interior minister said. He said there is a serious threat to former prime minister Imran Khan’s life as the world powers might get him killed or put him behind the bars.

In order to contain our independent foreign policy, he said, the same powers have brought the rented stooges into power, adding that the people even don’t like to see their faces. Imran Khan’s impartial and independent foreign policy is not acceptable to the “so-called” superpower, he added.



“I have come to Peshawar to take part in the public meeting on the special invitation of Imran Khan and feeling sorry for those who enjoyed ministries with us but have left us,” he the reporters. “I have good friendship with MQMP and I wish they get their work accomplished during the current setup. New rulers are international beggars, while Imran Khan maintained dignity and now the people are tearing their passports.”

“On which moral ground, the dissident members would do politics. Those who flee in the testing times are not noble,” he said.He asked the media persons to wait for a month, as Imran Khan would give a protest call for Islamabad.

He claimed the solution to all the problems, being faced by the country, lies in holding free, fair and transparent elections, adding that the country was moving towards early general elections.

Sheikh Rashid questioned how the National Assembly would complete its five-year constitutional tenure after the resignation of PTI’s lawmakers. “I am standing with former prime minister Imran Khan and submitted my resignation to him,” he said, clarifying that he had a separate political party and was not a part of the PTI. He said that he was not afraid of jails as such things were not new to him. The former minister said he always wanted good relations with the establishment.

Praising ANP’s former president Abdul Wali Khan, he said he was a friend due to his principled stance in politics.