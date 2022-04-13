Neither army nor anyone from abroad can safeguard independence, democracy: Imran Khan

Imran Khan. Photo: Screengrab of PTI's Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that neither any army nor anyone from abroad — but a nation — could safeguard the country’s independence and democracy.

In a video message on the PTI’s planned public meeting in Peshawar on April 13, he alleged that under a big conspiracy, a new government was imposed on the nation. On the eve of the no-trust motion voting in the National Assembly, Imran had announced not to recognize what he called an imported government (government of opposition parties) and to instead lead a movement for early elections in the country.

The PTI chairman said that in the Peshawar public meeting, he would speak on an important topic and on the conspiracy and from Peshawar, the big message he would give would be that a nation safeguards its own independence and democracy; no army or anyone from outside could safeguard it.

He also said that “we all have to run a movement with full force so that early general elections are held in the country.”In another development, the office-bearers of Insaf Lawyers Forum met Imran Khan here and the meeting discussed the overall political situation and other issues.



The PTI meeting expressed concern over the alleged harassment of PTI workers, particularly the social media activists.The PTI chairman held out complete legal assistance to those facing harassment and said the PTI is the strongest voice for supremacy of the law and Constitution. He added without dispensation of justice, the establishment of awelfare state was impossible.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that they had decided to move high court against what he called the harassment of social media activists of PTI. He added an application had been prepared to file it in the court Wednesday.