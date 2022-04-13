Harassment of PTI activists Petition to be filed today: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed serious concern over the harassment of PTI workers, particularly social media activists.

The PTI lawyer forum met former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and discussed the rising situation. They demanded the authorities concerned to stop the illegal act at once. Asad Umar in a tweet statement has said that the petition challenging the harassment of PTI social media activists has been finalised and will be filed in high courts Wednesday (today) morning.

Azhar Mashwani, the former focal person for digital media in Punjab, claimed earlier on Tuesday that the Federal Investigation Agency was harassing PTI social media volunteers across the country. He had called on the party leadership to take the matter to the courts.