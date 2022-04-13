57pc happy with Imran’s exit, 43pc dismayed

Shehbaz Sharif (Left) and Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: A new survey has found a sharp split in the public opinion on the passage of the no-trust that led to the removal of former prime minister, with 57 per cent of respondents happy and 43 per cent disappointed with the exit of Imran Khan.

The new Gallup Survey was conducted through telephonic and random digital dialling, from 1,000 households from April 10-11.

Similarly, the pollster found 57 per cent of respondents happy over dislodging Imran through the no-trust motion, while 43 per cent expressed unhappiness with the democratic process of change in the government.

A polarising trend of opinion has emerged as a result of the survey with 57 per cent of respondents expressing happiness over the PTI government’s departure. Of these, 71 per cent who are happy with the change of government say the previous government caused record inflation and increased poverty. As many as 10 per cent of this group hold the PTI government responsible for failure to provide relief to the poor, three per cent declared Imran Khan as not a good leader, two per cent thought the previous government was better, and another two per cent thought he failed to deliver on his promises. One per cent of those thought he was not fit for the job and suggested him to quit politics. Another one per cent expressed happiness over his exit from the government for the gross mismanagement of the economy that led to increase in fuel prices.



Another group of 43 per cent respondents have shown displeasure with Imran Khan’s departure. Among the latter group, 25 pc are upset over removing Imran despite his personal integrity, 18 pc declared him as the best leader, another 15 per cent say they like Imran Khan, while 13 per cent were dismayed over not letting the PTI government complete its full constitutional term and 10 per cent of these thought that he did a good job for the country. Four per cent said they were sad because they felt Imran Khan was a sincere leader, four were are grossly unhappy over the return of corrupt leadership into power, three per cent expressed satisfaction with the former PM for initiating welfare programmes for poor and two per cent were upset over an ‘external power’ conspiring to remove a popularly-elected leader.