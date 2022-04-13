Change of government: Reinstatement of PMDC on the cards

KARACHI: The newly-formed federal government has decided to revert Pakistan Medical Commission into the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and restore the Federal Higher Education Commission to its original structure.

Sources told this correspondent that the Pakistan Peoples Party also wanted the revival of PMDC. The Sindh government had reduced the passing marks for medical and dental colleges admission test, but the PMC refused and SC upheld its decision. However, the newly-elected government is contemplating to reinstate the PMDC and amend the HEC Act. The changes will come into effect after the approval of the federal cabinet.