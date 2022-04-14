Gen (retd) Aslam Beg rejects fake social media post

RAWALPINDI: The former COAS Gen (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg has strongly rejected a social media message being attributed to him as fake, saying the Pakistan Army is his pride and identity.
The ISPR, in its statement, described the “audio clip attributed to ex Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Mirza Aslam Beg (retd) being circulated on social media as fake.”
In his strongly-worded audio message, Gen Aslam Beg said the campaign being run against him and the current army leadership as part of disinformation and propaganda campaign to target the state institutions. Gen Beg declared the Army as his pride and identity and said its each and every officer and soldier deserves his unqualified respect. Beg dubbed the propaganda against the Army as against decency and ethics. He ended his audio message, saying as long as he lives, he would continue to speak in support of the Pakistan Army. Earlier on Monday, Maj-Gen (retd) Ejaz Awan and Lieut-Gen (retd) Haroon Aslam had also rejected messages under circulation in social media attributed to them.
