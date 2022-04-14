Trains timing for summer issued

LAHORE:Railway has issued 2022 summer timetable for trains, which will be effective from April 15. According to the new timetable, Karachi Express (16DN) will leave Lahore at 5.30 pm instead of 5 pm, Mehra Express (127UP) will leave Multan at 4.30 pm instead of 5 pm, Kohat Express (134DN) will leave Kohat Cantt at 7:15 am instead of 7:30 am, Mehran Express (150DN) will leave Mirpur Khas at 5:00 am instead of 5:45 am, Shah Latif Express (152DN) will leave Mirpurkhas at 5:00 pm, Chaman Passenger (222DN) will leave Chaman at 2 pm instead of 2:20 pm. Similarly, the numbers of four up and down trains were changed. Marvi Passenger train number between Mirpur Khas and Khorapar has been changed from (335UP / 336DN) to (219UP / 220DN) while Chaman mixed train number between Quetta Chaman (349UP / 350DN) has been changed to (221UP/222DN).

In addition, the route of Lahore Express (15UP / 16DN) running between Lahore and Karachi has also been changed. First this train was run via Khanewal. This train used to go from Multan to Karachi. The train will go to Karachi through Jahanian.

new stops: Railway has approved stops for trains at different railway stations. Allama Iqbal Express (10DN) has been allowed to stop at Mian Channu Railway Station, while Millat Express (17UP/18DN) Bahria Road and (40DN) Jaffer Express will stop at Gujar Khan Railway Station. Stops of Awam Express (14DN) Kharian Cantt Railway Station, Bolan Mail (3UP /

4DN) Jhang Shahi Railway Station and Mohenjodaro Passenger Train (213UP / 214DN) Cadet College Patharo Railway Station have been canceled.