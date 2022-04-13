New PM should pay heed to Karachi, demands JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay heed to what he called the “badly neglected economic nerve of the country, Karachi”.

He made the demand while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Tuesday. The JI leader urged the premier to announce the much-needed K-IV project in its previous shape to supply 650 million gallons of water to Karachi during his forthcoming visit to the megalopolis.

He also demanded of the prime minister to ensure the completion of all the incomplete projects in the city, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz proudly owns the Green Line bus project so they should get it complete as early as possible.

He said the government should resolve the loadshedding problem which had been affecting the lives of 30 million Karachiites, and the issue of the Steel Mills. He also demanded of the Pakistan Peoples Party government to hold a session of the Sindh Assembly for legislation on the issues agreed upon between the JI and the PPP.