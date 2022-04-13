PKF in hot waters as seven players fail doping tests

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) found itself in hot waters when seven of its top national players (The News reported on three cases on February 18) were tested positive with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) responding immediately following the confirmation of all and has formed a committee to look into the breaches.

‘The News’ exclusively knows the names of seven players who have been tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Besides Abdul Rehman and Sajid Nisar (reported by The News earlier), the other five are Kashif Ashraf, Farhan Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Ali Shan and Muhammad Nafees Shahid.

All these players have used anabolic steroids to enhance their performance. Out of 13 tests conducted on the players, seven turned positive.

The POA under the direction of its president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan has constituted a committee to look deeply into the reasons for such startling breaches and probe the involvement of unseen hands in such a large number of positive cases.

The orders to launch an inquiry were taken following an unsatisfactory and vague reply shared by PKF secretary Sarwar Rana with the National Olympic Committee.

All these players were tested positive during the National Kabaddi Championship held in Lahore in January 2022.

The POA formed a committee which will probe the breaches including Muhammad Shafiq, president Pakistan Handball Federation and secretary general Asian Handball Federation (convener).

The committee members include Javaid Shamshad Lodhi executive vice president, National Rifle Association of Pakistan vice president, Asian Shooting Confederation. Dr Asad Abbas, Secretary Medical Commission POA. Dr Lubna Sibtain, Member, POA Medical Commission Maj (r) Majid Waseem Chairman / CEO, Pakistan Swimming Federation, Bureau Member AASF & Member FINA Masters Committee (Secretary).

The terms of reference of the committee shall: To ascertain the effectiveness of internal doping controls established by PKF; To ascertain why internal doping controls of PKF were breached; To ascertain the exact number of doping tests held by PKF in the last three years; To fix responsibility upon the person(s) involved, if any except athletes (suspended by the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation); To recommend measures for a future course. The Committee is advised to finalise its findings within 40 days for which all the relevant stakeholders should cooperate and share the required information.

As many as 13 samples of the players were collected during the recently held National Kabaddi Championship.

Following the controversial final, both Wapda and PAF teams were declared joint winners of the national event held with the coordination of the Kamyab Jawan Programme scheme. The samples sent to the internationally recognised laboratory in Qatar revealed that seven players have used banned substances without the prior intimation and knowledge of concerned authorities or physicians. Since these players never consulted the doctors or declared that they were in use of substances banned under WADA rules, they have been declared offenders of the laid down WADA rules.

These players competed for their respective teams in the National Kabaddi Championship held last month. There are some players who are even part of the national squad and have been representing the country at the highest level.