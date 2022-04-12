Govt taking steps to promote tourism in Shangla: Shaukat

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said that he is taking all possible steps to promote tourism in Shangla which would help to create multiple jobs in the area.
The developmental works on far flung communication roads are underway in several areas which would facilitate and relieve the public in this regard.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced several mega developmental projects for Shangla which is likely to start soon.
He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Alpuri Shangla during a party joining programme.He was accompanied by the district president PTI Waqar Khan and senior Vice President Malakand Division Sadeed Urehaman.
The minister for labour and culture welcomed the newly joined group and said that there are multiple opportunities in the tourism sector which could help to create jobs for the local community.The minister reiterated that record developmental projects are carried out in the district which would bring prosperity opportunities in the area soon after its completion.
