Monday April 11, 2022
Corona cases decrease

By APP
April 11, 2022

LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases have decreased significantly in Punjab due to current heat wave as 25 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 506,382 while death toll was recorded as 13,557 and recoveries as 490,518.

