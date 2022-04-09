Expats’ body to build hospital in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE:An NGO run by overseas Pakistanis announced a plan to build a state-of-the-art modern charity hospital in Mandi Bahauddin.

A formal MoU signing ceremony in this regard was held between Pakistan Public Aid Trust and Akhuwat Foundation. Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib, Pakistan Public Aid Trust (PPAT), an NGO Chairman Nasir Abbas Tarar, Member board of directors of PPAT Furqan Aslam Mangat and other officials and notable citizens were also present at the occasion. Addressing the occasion, Chairman PPAT Nasir Abbas Tarar said that this will be a 200-bed hospital and the total cost of the hospital will be around Rs100 million. More than two million people will benefit from this hospital to be completed by the end of 2025.

Director PPAT Furqan Aslam Mangat informed that it would be fully equipped first most modern hospital in the healthcare history of district Mandi Bahauddin. All the special and general medical facilities will be provided free of cost in the hospital. He said extending quality medical services to the people of our district is one of the top priorities of the PPAT. “We are pleased that the reputed charity organisation Akhuwat is helping us in terms of hospital establishment through administrative and consultative support,” Furqan added. Chairman Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib said that overseas Pakistanis are doing a commendable job in providing basic health facilities to underprivileged segments of the society.

Pakistan Public Aid Trust is working in a different way by creating special committees and councils in each union council that are responsible for the well-being of the residents and generating funds while PPAT overall looks after the operations and progress on different projects.

OPC resolves 1,282 complaints: Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Syed Khadim Abbas has said that weekly performance meetings are playing key role for resolving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly meeting on OPC Punjab here on Friday. At the meeting, the dealing officers presented a detailed report on their performance in resolving overseas grievances.

Syed Khadim Abbas said that 1282 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis have been resolved during the last 8 weeks. He said that Divisional and District Overseas Committees are also being made more functional so that the problems of the seafarers could be solved according to their wishes.

Commissioner OPC said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the beloved homeland and the services of overseas Pakistanis for strengthening the national economy cannot be forgotten. He said that OPC Punjab was working day and night to provide all facilities to overseas Pakistanis under one roof and to solve their problems on priority basis.

DG OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Legal Raja M Zubair, Director Revenue M Aslam Ramey, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director Legal Rana Shamshad, Deputy Director Prosecution Sohail Zafar, Deputy Director Revenue Zulfiqar Ali Bhoon and other dealing officers attended the meeting.