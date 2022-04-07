CS inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Baqaullah Unnar on Wednesday planted neem and date palm trees’ saplings at the Sindh Secretariat to formally inaugurate a tree plantation campaign to grow more trees in the province.
Forest Department Secretary Badar Jameel Mandhro and General Administration Secretary Muhammad Hanif Channa also planted tree saplings on the occasion. Unnar, while talking to journalists, said the tree plantation campaign should be accelerated in the province to tackle the phenomena of environmental degradation, extreme weather and climate change, adding that every citizen was under the obligation to plant trees.
Answering a question about the illegal occupation of forest land, he said the Sindh Forest Department had been taking steps to tackle the issue of the illegal occupation of forest land in the province. He said that appointments of all the government officials would be carried out on the basis of merit. The chief secretary directed the Sindh government officials to expeditiously resolve the problems faced by the people of the province. sasa
KARACHI: Digitz, Pakistan‘s leading digital agency, is proud to announce its partnership with Connected Marketing...
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Pakistan Customs have claimed foiling an attempt to smuggle a huge...
Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Channa said on Wednesday that a survey was being...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab has announced he will continue as administrator of the...
Jamat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned excessive loadshedding of gas being faced by...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition against the initiation of an inquiry against former managing...
Comments