CS inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Baqaullah Unnar on Wednesday planted neem and date palm trees’ saplings at the Sindh Secretariat to formally inaugurate a tree plantation campaign to grow more trees in the province.

Forest Department Secretary Badar Jameel Mandhro and General Administration Secretary Muhammad Hanif Channa also planted tree saplings on the occasion. Unnar, while talking to journalists, said the tree plantation campaign should be accelerated in the province to tackle the phenomena of environmental degradation, extreme weather and climate change, adding that every citizen was under the obligation to plant trees.

Answering a question about the illegal occupation of forest land, he said the Sindh Forest Department had been taking steps to tackle the issue of the illegal occupation of forest land in the province. He said that appointments of all the government officials would be carried out on the basis of merit. The chief secretary directed the Sindh government officials to expeditiously resolve the problems faced by the people of the province. sasa