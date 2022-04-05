 
Tuesday April 05, 2022
Top Story

US again rejects interference allegations

US does not support one political party over another, says State Dept spokesperson

By Wajid Ali Syed
April 05, 2022
The US Department of State building in Washington Photo - AFP/file
WASHINGTON: The United States has reiterated that the allegations of interference in Pakistan's internal issues was untrue and maintained it supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional principles. 

Responding to questions on the ongoing constitutional crisis in Pakistan, the US Department of State spokesperson on Monday said, "We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles -- that is the case in Pakistan -- it is the case around the world."

Imran Khan had alleged that a US official was siding with the opposition parties in bringing the no-confidence motion against him, and yesterday even named a State Department official in one of his meetings. The State Department spokesperson once again said, "There's absolutely no truth to the allegations."

The State Department further said that the US does not support one political party over another. "We support the broader principles -- the principles of rule of law -- of equal justice under the law," the spokesperson concluded.

Comments

    Farooq commented 8 hours ago

    He avoided the question and beat around the bush. He did not categorically deny US involvement.

    2 3