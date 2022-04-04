 
Monday April 04, 2022
Original letter tampered with: Hamid Mir

There is an element of forgery in the letter, says Hamid Mir

By News Desk
April 04, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The letter Prime Minister Imran Khan showed to people on March 27 is not the one he received from Pakistani diplomat, says journalist and analyst Hamid Mir.

Speaking in the Geo News Special Transmission on Sunday, Hamid Mir said it was actually a cable which was re-written by the people in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Quoting sources, he said the letter was not original as some material was added to it. The words added were not the part of the diplomatic communication, the sources said.

“There is an element of forgery in the letter”, Mir told participants of TV programme, adding had already reported on Saturday that nothing came out of an investigation into the letter. The sources close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, denied the letter had been tampered with.

Comments

    Azhar Hussain commented 16 hours ago

    You have zero credibility Hamid Mir and just like the corrupt politicians you pander to, your days are numbered

    46 6

    Maqsood Mazhar commented 15 hours ago

    A traitor always defends his masters.

    76 14

      Nissar Yusuf commented 9 hours ago

      How do you know this is shit ..you speak the words of corrupt people ...investigate how clerks and peons of your master got billions in their account ...is this too tampered ?

    Hamza commented 14 hours ago

    We trust Hamid Mir, he also declared govt was planning a blood bath on April 03.

    7 21

    MORAD commented 13 hours ago

    Hamid Mir, we are disappointed with your one-sided and almost anti-PTI/IK reporting. To the point of peddling conspiracy theories and lies…. It’s a shame…

    56 15

      najam commented 10 hours ago

      bhai Allah ki Azaab se deroo. Sari zindagi iss dunia me nahi rehna. Allah ki sameney hair hona hey.

    The brave son of the soil. Keep the good work up. commented 11 hours ago

    Public should differentiate between leaders who play to gallery and those who share bare facts.

    2 7

    Shah2u commented 11 hours ago

    Please read my lips; just shut your trap!

    10 2

    Kashif commented 11 hours ago

    حامد میر صاحب آپ جیسے لوگوں کی وجہ سے آج صحافت اور سچائی زندہ ہے ورنہ یہ لوگ تو کشمیر بیچ کے ورلڈ کپ دکھاتے ہیں اور عدم اعتماد کامیاب ہو تو بڑی بے شرمی سے آتشبازی کرتے ہیں اور مسلسل کرتے ہیں۔۔۔ شاید ایک ہفتہ۔۔۔۔

    3 14

    Sajid hussain commented 11 hours ago

    Sharam magar tm ko ni ati....

    15 2

    Mrs nasir commented 10 hours ago

    Just stop ✋ we r fed up from u

    30 6

    Saz commented 10 hours ago

    Hamid Mir Sahib, Allah kay agay hazir ho kar kahein kay ap such bol rahein hain. We need Pakistanis who love this country. Not people who sell their souls

    17 2

    he is an Indian journalist commented 10 hours ago

    yes

    8 1

    Imran Kiani commented 9 hours ago

    Hamid Mir we respect you as credible journalist in Pakistan and this information must be based on some solid evidence .as far as this regime is concerned we can expect anything from them.

    4 14

    Imran Kiani commented 9 hours ago

    Weldone Hamid Mir Pakistan needs people like you. Stay blessed

    5 16

    Farooq commented 9 hours ago

    Thanks HM for revealing the truth -

    4 13

    Once an idiot, idiot forever ... Hamid Mir commented 9 hours ago

    Once an idiot, idiot forever ... Hamid Mir

    12 3

    Hamid Mir is special adviser to PMLN so he has to commented 9 hours ago

    Hamid Mir is PMLN advisor

    10 2

    bhai hamid apnay name se mir hata de or shareef ban jaaa itna extreme level per kesay utha letay commented 9 hours ago

    ...

    3 3

    haris ayub commented 9 hours ago

    bhai hamid apnay name se mir hata de or shareef ban jaaa itna extreme level per kesay utha letay

    4 2