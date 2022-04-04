Original letter tampered with: Hamid Mir

ISLAMABAD: The letter Prime Minister Imran Khan showed to people on March 27 is not the one he received from Pakistani diplomat, says journalist and analyst Hamid Mir.
Speaking in the Geo News Special Transmission on Sunday, Hamid Mir said it was actually a cable which was re-written by the people in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Quoting sources, he said the letter was not original as some material was added to it. The words added were not the part of the diplomatic communication, the sources said.
“There is an element of forgery in the letter”, Mir told participants of TV programme, adding had already reported on Saturday that nothing came out of an investigation into the letter. The sources close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, denied the letter had been tampered with.
PESHAWAR: The local police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly impersonating officials of a law-enforcement...
NOWSHERA: A youth allegedly strangled his sister and then threw her body into the river from a bridge in Misri Banda...
COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s cabinet resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night meeting on Sunday,...
There is no space in our Constitution for them to dissolve the assembly, Bilawal Bhutto
A video posted online showed people scuffling in the street, then starting to run as gunfire can be heard
Entire nation saw how Imran Niazi played with the Constitution of Pakistan, Hamza Shehbaz
Comments
Azhar Hussain commented 16 hours ago
Reply 46 6
Maqsood Mazhar commented 15 hours ago
Reply 76 14
Nissar Yusuf commented 9 hours ago
Reply 35 6
Hamza commented 14 hours ago
Reply 7 21
MORAD commented 13 hours ago
Reply 56 15
najam commented 10 hours ago
Reply 32 6
The brave son of the soil. Keep the good work up. commented 11 hours ago
Reply 2 7
Shah2u commented 11 hours ago
Reply 10 2
Kashif commented 11 hours ago
Reply 3 14
Sajid hussain commented 11 hours ago
Reply 15 2
Mrs nasir commented 10 hours ago
Reply 30 6
Saz commented 10 hours ago
Reply 17 2
he is an Indian journalist commented 10 hours ago
Reply 8 1
Imran Kiani commented 9 hours ago
Reply 4 14
Imran Kiani commented 9 hours ago
Reply 5 16
Farooq commented 9 hours ago
Reply 4 13
Once an idiot, idiot forever ... Hamid Mir commented 9 hours ago
Reply 12 3
Hamid Mir is special adviser to PMLN so he has to commented 9 hours ago
Reply 10 2
bhai hamid apnay name se mir hata de or shareef ban jaaa itna extreme level per kesay utha letay commented 9 hours ago
Reply 3 3
haris ayub commented 9 hours ago
Reply 4 2