Original letter tampered with: Hamid Mir

Anchorperson Hamid Mir. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The letter Prime Minister Imran Khan showed to people on March 27 is not the one he received from Pakistani diplomat, says journalist and analyst Hamid Mir.

Speaking in the Geo News Special Transmission on Sunday, Hamid Mir said it was actually a cable which was re-written by the people in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Quoting sources, he said the letter was not original as some material was added to it. The words added were not the part of the diplomatic communication, the sources said.

“There is an element of forgery in the letter”, Mir told participants of TV programme, adding had already reported on Saturday that nothing came out of an investigation into the letter. The sources close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, denied the letter had been tampered with.

