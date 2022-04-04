Prime Minister Imran Khan. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Moments after the National Assembly deputy speaker ‘trashed’ the opposition’s no-trust motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his briefest address to the nation, announced having advised President Dr Arif Alvi for dissolving the National Assembly on Sunday.

The PM congratulated the nation and called on them to prepare for fresh elections. He added when his advice would go to the President, he would dissolve the assembly and then the next procedure, including the setting up of caretaker government would be initiated.

He congratulated the nation on the failure of what he called such a huge conspiracy, being hatched against Pakistan, its elected government and 220 million people. “The speaker rejected the no-trust motion, using his authority and constitutional powers,” he said.

PM Imran continued, “now after that, I have sent that… my advice to the president for dissolution of the assemblies and we should act as democrats in a democratic society, go to the people and elections be held and the masses should decide whom they want. And, no one from outside and these corrupt people, buy people by giving sacks of money to them to decide the fate the country”.



About opposition leaders, Shehbaz Sharif, he said millions of rupees of those, who had got sewed ‘achkan’ (a knee-length coat worn by prime minister while taking oath) to purchase people, would go wasted, God willing.

The premier said he would say to those, who had received this money to still, earn some blessings by donating it to ‘panagahs’ or building an orphanage or distributing among the poor. He called on the nation to prepare for the elections, as they had to decide about what would be the future of Pakistan and not the outside powers of these corrupt people.

The PM claimed that he had been receiving messages since yesterday as to what was going on; this conspiracy was going on before the entire nation, the traitors were sitting there and conspiracy was under way. “I want to tell them, ‘ghabrana nahin’. Allah is watching the nation. Pakistan had come into being on 27th of Ramazan and the nation will not let such conspiracy to succeed,” he added.

Donald Lu

According to local media, PM Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu, the top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department, was involved in the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government.

Donald Lu became Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on September 15, 2021. -Courtesy State Dept

Donald Lu, who is currently visiting India, in an interview with Hindustan Times, denied responding to the allegations of PM Imran Khan. The top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department has said that they are following developments in Pakistan and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, talking to senior members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including former ministers here, PM Khan said the opposition was still unable to comprehend as to what exactly had happened to them. Amid laughter and clapping, the PM referred to the opposition and said that they did not realise that after the Pakistan’s National Security Council said that there was foreign interference in the opposition’s no-trust motion, wherein all the security chiefs were present, then the number game or voting on the no-trust motion was irrelevant.

He explained that there was an official meeting between Pakistani ambassador and the American representative and note-takers were sitting on both sides to take notes of the conversation, which took place. He added the entire conversation was told to the National Security Council meeting and after this meeting, minutes of the council meeting were issued in which it was confirmed that the no-trust motion plan was initiated from outside and this was interference in Pakistan’s internal politics.

The PM continued hence the basis of the motion was outside the country. He then pointed out their embassy people were formally meeting the members, who had left the PTI. He noted that they at times, meet leaders of political parties to know what the political situation was, but why did they meet these members and this was all the connection that the move was initiated from abroad.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the calm and composed looking PM said that when he had met them last evening, he had to say to them ‘ghabrana nahin’, triggering laughter and clapping from the audience. And, PM himself smiled and then said he would like to make them understand why he had told them so.

“If I had told you all this yesterday, then they (opposition) would not have been in shock today,” the PM remarked. The PM said he was astonished by the reaction of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to “our calling for general elections and asked isn’t it better for them to accept polls rather than being part of a foreign plot for regime change”.

He took to Twitter to write, “Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse about how our government has failed & lost support of the people; so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the people for support”.

“Isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre,” he asked.