Army has nothing to do with whatever happened: ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD: The military has nothing to do with what happened on Sunday, Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar told Geo News after the country witnessed a political rollercoaster ride within a few hours.

Replying to a question regarding the involvement of the Army in the political developments of Sunday, the ISPR DG bluntly denied any sort of involvement and said: "absolutely not".

The DG ISPR's comments on the ongoing political situation came after President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Before this, the NA deputy speaker ruled to adjourn the session held for voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, terming it "unconstitutional."

Major General Babar Iftikhar, while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, last month had strongly rejected the impression that the military was intervening in political affairs of the country.

He said those alleging military's role in politics must produce evidence to prove their claims. "Military has nothing to do with politics and, therefore, it should not be discussed anymore," he said.