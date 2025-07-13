Amaal Malik reveals real reason of 'breaking ties' with parents

Amaal Malik, Indian music director and singer, has finally addressed his controversial move he made a few months ago.

In March 2025, the 35-year-old shared a post announcing that he is moving away from his family and breaking ties with his parents.

Amaal has finally spoken up on the matter saying that he doesn’t have issues with brother Armaan Malik.

According to him, mummy and papa were the reason of increasing distance between the two brothers.

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, the music composer explained, “In any relationship, if you are compared, that means you are less. If your mummy papa only compares, you and thinks that if Armaan is doing something then why am I not taking that decision.”

Amaal said, “Mom wants everything, and sometimes her heart is right about it. She's like 'Why are you charging less for a show? See Armaan is getting this price for a show. For her, both sons should get the same adulation, same stardom.”

The Chale Aana artist opened how people bashed and blamed him for making such decision, but he still thinks that he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.

"I don't want to explain them. I wanted my family and everyone in the world just back off. Let me do my work, let me relax, make music, and I am not answerable."