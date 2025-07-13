David Corenswet details balancing new dad duties with ‘Superman’ shooting

David Corenswet opened up about his experience filming Superman while adjusting to life as first-time father.

Corenswet, who has been married to Julia Warner for over two years, shared how it was like balancing filming and fatherhood.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight along with his co-stars Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan, the actor gave full credit to his wife for her support.

He said, "My wife gets all the credit." While explaining that with 12-hours of filming, most of the parenting duty fell on his wife’s shoulder, Hoult quipped, "She was wearing those boots. Making you look good," referring to Superman’s iconic red footware.

Corenswet added that the experience of parenting helped him stay grounded while playing the role of Superman. He said, "It's good Superman energy to be, you know? To spend all day flying through the sky and fighting bad guys and then come home and get thrown up on and, you know, change diapers."

He went on to say that "it's a good balance," with Brosnahan jokingly adding, "To keep him humble, you know."

Previously, in conversation with People magazine, Corenswet shared that they found out they were expecting just days after he learned he would be testing for the role of Superman in James Gunn's film.

He explained that keeping both news secret among them was quite "intense" for a period of time.

The new Superman is now running in theatres.