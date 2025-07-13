Deepika Padukone smiles bright in casual airport look

Deepika Padukone leaves fans in awe with recent 'casual' attire

Deepika Padukone has set the internet abuzz with her effortlessly casual attire at the Mumbai airport.

The 39-year-old actress, who shares daughter Dua Padukone Singh with husband Ranveer Singh, left in fans in awe as she flashed her million-dollar smile for the cameras.

On Sunday, July 13, the Om Shanti Om star was spotted at the departure area of the Mumbai airport alongside her mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, and sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani.

A viral image that sparked online buzz featured the Padmaavat actress wearing an oversized blue shirt and jeans.

She accessorised her minimal look with mini hoops, brown sunglasses, yellow sneakers, and a handbag slung over her shoulder.

Additionally, Anju twinned with her daughter-in-law by sporting a similar oversized shirt paired with jeans, while Ritika opted for a black sweatshirt and jeggings, completing her look with white shoes and black sunglasses.

On the professional front, the Chennai Express star is currently gearing up for King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, after recently making headlines for stepping down from Spirit due to creative differences.

The Bajirao Mastani duo tied the knot in Italy in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

For the unversed, the Simmba actor was not seen accompanying Padukone at the airport.