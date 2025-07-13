'Emily in Paris' fans starstruck by season five update

'Emily in Paris' takes internet by storm ahead of Season five premiere

Emily in Paris has sparked excitement among fans ahead of the release of its much-anticipated fifth season.

The hit 2020 rom-com series has taken the internet by storm, with fans thrilled about the surprising Italian filming locations.

With the new installment on its way, the show is also seeing some major changes in its cast lineup.

Alongside Lily Collins reprising her role as Emily Cooper, familiar faces returning include Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as French chef Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Stylie Grateau, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie Peterson, and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello Muratori.

However, Camille Razat – known for her portrayal of Camille de Lalisse – will not be returning for season five, as she has stepped away to focus on other projects.

Darren Star’s popular series is also set to introduce several new characters.

The Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver will join the cast as Princess Jane, a royal family member and close friend of Sylvie Grateau.

Additionally, Michele Laroque is coming onboard as a new character, Yvette, while Bryan Greenberg joins the cast as Jake.

For the unversed, Emily in Paris season five is expected to be premiered by the end of 2025.