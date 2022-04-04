Elections only way to resolve political crisis, says Baloch

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch has said that only solution to the political and parliamentary crisis is to hold elections.

Commenting on the situation in the country, the JI leader said that the only solution to the political and parliamentary crisis was to hold elections. Unconstitutional and childish measures have pushed the political democratic crisis into the black hole of a serious constitutional crisis, he added. The no-confidence motion is a constitutional democratic process. If there is an external conspiracy then Imran Khan has facilitated the foreign agenda through an unconstitutional move. Basically Imran Khan is not in the mood to face dissent. That is why an atmosphere of violence and revenge has been created, he added.

Liaqat Baloch said that at present an atmosphere of unconstitutional action has been created. The only solution is for the Supreme Court to complete the no-confidence motion without delay. After the completion of the constitutional process of the no-confidence motion all parties should decide on early elections then the National Assembly and the Provincial Assemblies should be dissolved.

Liaqat Baloch said that the government also escaped from the election of the chief minister in the Punjab Assembly. The process of removal of Chaudhry Sarwar was also utterly absurd and dictatorial. The only way to avoid unconstitutional measures is now with the Supreme Court so that all measures are in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. —Agencies