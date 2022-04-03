PTI MNA terms no trust move a plot of foreign powers

NOWSHERA: Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak and Nowshera Tehsil Mayor Ishaq Khattak on Saturday alleged that no-trust move against the government was a conspiracy of external forces, claiming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term.

They were speaking at a protest meeting held against the ‘conspiracy’ hatched by a foreign country and PTI dissident lawmakers at Shobra Chowk here.

They said that 220 million people had trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was the only leader to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

“Big public meetings in Islamabad, Swat, Mansehra and Kamalia were the glaring examples of popularity Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys in the country,” Imran Khattak said, adding that public meetings at the Parade Ground proved a referendum against the opposition parties and their so-called leaders.

They alleged that leaders of opposition parties had become facilitators of foreign forces

He hoped that opposition parties would face a crushing defeat in the parliament as well as in street power. Imran Khattak said that it was lamentable that opposition parties had staged a drama of no-trust motion to hoodwink people and grab power. The PTI MNA said that Imran Khan was the national leader and everyone was aware of his unblemished character.

He said the premier had no off-shore companies and never indulged in corruption; rather he had launched a war against those who had committed corruption and plunder.