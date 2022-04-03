State land retrieved

LAHORE : Board of Revenue Punjab continues crackdowns on land mafia across the province, said senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said 30 acres of government land worth Rs4 crore 51 lakh one thousand had been retrieved in district Vehari. Tarar said BoR’s goal was to retrieve all state land across the province, adding more than 191,941 acres of land worth Rs485.10 billion have been retrieved.

The retrieved land include 4,245 acres of urban state lands worth 67.32 billion rupees and one lakh 87 thousand 696 acres 4 Kanals of rural government lands worth Rs417.79 billion.