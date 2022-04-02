Costly address

PM Imran Khan, after knowing well that he’s lost majority in parliament, sounded dismayed and vulnerable during his live address to the nation on Thursday (March 31). He once again mentioned the letter which, according to him, highlights ‘international interference’ to topple his government. He said that he received the letter from the US, but then quickly added that the letter was received from ‘some’ country.

Soon after the opposition parties announced that they were going to move the no-confidence vote in parliament, the PM carried out several rallies across the country. In his political gatherings he criticised the European Union without realising that this foreign institution is a large trade partner of Pakistan. Such baseless speeches and irresponsible statements will definitely harm the foreign policy of Pakistan, which is already ineffective.

Noor Baloch

Karachi