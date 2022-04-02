Costly address

PM Imran Khan, after knowing well that he’s lost majority in parliament, sounded dismayed and vulnerable during his live address to the nation on Thursday (March 31). He once again mentioned the letter which, according to him, highlights ‘international interference’ to topple his government. He said that he received the letter from the US, but then quickly added that the letter was received from ‘some’ country.
Soon after the opposition parties announced that they were going to move the no-confidence vote in parliament, the PM carried out several rallies across the country. In his political gatherings he criticised the European Union without realising that this foreign institution is a large trade partner of Pakistan. Such baseless speeches and irresponsible statements will definitely harm the foreign policy of Pakistan, which is already ineffective.
Noor Baloch
Karachi
This refers to the news reports, ‘From Imran Khan’s smile to his ‘no comments’ and ‘Amid threats: Why did...
One of the serious problems that Pakistan faces is the rule of the powerful across the country. Influential people are...
Unfortunately, due to the negligence of the traffic authorities, tankers and other heavy vehicles have become a menace...
This is to draw the attention of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to unattended heaps of garbage in various...
In Pakistan, the death penalty is the mandatory punishment for several crimes. But there is no valid evidence that...
This refers to the news report, ‘Eight soldiers martyred in Tank, S Waziristan’ . There has been a sharp increase...
Comments