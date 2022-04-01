Next 36 hours important: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has termed the next 36 hours important, saying that the political situation in Pakistan can take a new turn.

Rashid stated that “The time till Saturday night 12am is crucial.” He asked the nation to wait till Friday and Saturday night as nothing has been finalised and the political situation might change.

Talking about Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation, the interior minister said: “According to the rules and regulations, the governor calls the chief minister to confirm his resignation which gets accepted two to three days after the confirmation”.