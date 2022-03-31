PCJCCI holds awareness session

LAHORE: An awareness session took place on Wednesday to discuss how to acquire easy finance at enviable price and reasons why people lose money in capital market.

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) conducted the session at its premises, in collaboration with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Abbasi and Company Private Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, regional head PSX Lahore Sarmad Hussain said a major reason for losing money in the capital market was, “most people are not well aware with legitimate process of listing companies on PSX”.

He added that every company needed money whether it’s a small enterprise or a huge tycoon and banks were too expensive in that regard.

While elaborating procedures, he shared that there were numerous benefits of listing a company in Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board of PSX as “it facilitates both the company holders and stockholders.”

Senior vice president PCJCCI Ehsan Choudhry was of the view that stock market and economic performance were aligned and a well-performing stock market was a function of a growing economy.