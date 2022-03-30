Court grants PMLN leader Tanvir Khan bail

RAWALPINDI. The Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Rawalpindi, Masroor Zaman has granted bail to PMLN leader Chaudhry Tanvir Khan in a land grabbing and corruption case here on Wednesday. The court accepted the bail application on medical grounds and directed the accused to submit two surety bonds of Rs1,000,000 each. The court ordered the immediate release of the accused from Adiala Jail after submitting the surety bonds.

Advocates Malik Waheed Anjum, Basharatullah Khan and Muhammad Yasar pleading for former Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan, presented medical reports of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), requesting the judge that their client was facing severe heart diseases and his condition was not normal.

The court asked MS Dr Sohail to authenticate the medical report, who verified in the courtroom and the court accepted the bail application. As per details of the case, on the complaint of the RDA Director-General, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered an FIR against Chaudhry Tanvir and other RDA staff under sections 5/2/46, 409, 741, 467, 420 and 167 in land grabbing and corruption charges. On March 12, the FIA arrested Tanvir Khan. According to FIA, Chaudhry Tavnir’s name was onn the ECL, and he was taken into custody from Karachi airport as he was trying to escape to Dubai.