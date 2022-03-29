IGP listens to public grievances

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas held an online open court (khuli kutcheri) on Monday, a police spokesman said.

He said that, due to the law and order duties in the city, the IGP Islamabad held the open court through zoom application while the complainants were present in the Central Police Office.

The IGP listened to the grievances of the citizens and ordered the concerned officers for their immediate redressal. Talking to the citizens, the IGP told them that redressal of public grievances is our prime responsibility adding that besides security duties Islamabad police is taking all out efforts to curb the crime and to secure the life and property of the citizens.