HEC funded road safety award

Islamabad : Dr Muhammad Zaman, Dr Imran Sabir of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad and their team comprising experts from Information Technology University, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Fatima Jinnah University, International Islamic University and Ibadat International University have been awarded the largest research project by Higher Education Commission (HEC), on Road Safety in HEC Grand Challenge Fund, says a press release.

HEC received a huge number of proposals this year for a small number of grants and the competition was extremely high. Out of shortlisted proposals at full project proposal (FPP) stage, only a dozen were considered the most meritorious after passing through a stringent evaluation process. The large project will be conducted over the next three years and is titled ‘Optimum Use of Existing Resources: A Prototype Model on Road Safety.’

Dr. Muhammad Zaman, chairman, Department of Sociology, QAU and one of the accomplished sociologists. He has won several national and international research projects, and has written three books and over 35 research articles in top-ranked journals worldwide. Dr Zaman has received a number of awards for his works, including the best young researcher award by HEC in 2021.

It is a highly challenging project in which he will focus on the use of smart technologies to address the issues of road traffic crashes. The project will leave a lasting impact on the people, policy makers and planners to improve road safety and reduce congestion in Islamabad.