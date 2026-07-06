UK likely to block VPNs to enforce under-16 social media ban

The UK outgoing government announced an “Australia-plus” social media ban for under-16s in June, aiming for implementing the world’s most far-reaching online restriction to date.

Under the ban, it is understandable that the teens would be completely blocked out of major social media networks, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, X, Reddit, YouTube and Facebook.

Advertisement

In recent widely circulating reports, it has been revealed that Andy Burnham, potentially to-be PM, is quietly preparing to enforce strict new VPN restrictions to stop teenagers bypassing his under-16 social media ban.

Here is the most worrisome enforcement development. As per reports, to enforce this, the country will be forced to ban, monitor or require a mandatory Digital ID check for every single VPN user in Britain. Ofcom is currently assessing potential technologies, helping to enforce age verification on social media platforms in a robust way.

The challenge for verifying users under 16s is more complex than one thought about it as at least 10 percent of the younger demographic lack a passport.

To address this, the regulator is considering a variety of solutions beyond traditional identity documents, including facial age estimation, digital ID schemes, financial and telecommunication data.

Moreover, the EU Commission’s Executive Vice-President, Henna Virkkunen, also endorsed the ban of VPNs, stating that the new age-verification systems to restrict trends under 16 from social media “cannot be bypassed via VPN.” The EU Parliament’s think tank called VPNs “a loophole to close.”

The EU Commission has officially unveiled a new age verification system requiring a digital passport just to access the internet. They explicitly stated that their new system cannot be bypassed using VPNs.

The alleged reports have taken the internet by storm, sparking backlash from users, experts and the digital community.

Maya Thomas, legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch said, “People are right to be concerned about handing over their IDs. The mass collection of ID information and biometric data will not keep children safe, but instead creates an entirely new set of cybersecurity risks that threaten the rights and freedoms of children and adults alike.”

David Campbell Bannerman, former EU Parliament member, posted on X, “Truly scary. We are sleepwalking into a dystopian nightmare.”

They are literally building a state-controlled internet firewall, copying the exact digital prison models used by China and North Korea.

They want total control over what you are allowed to see, say, and access online so they can completely kill off independent free speech

he outgoing government aims for a "tougher" approach than Australia’s, which has struggled with implementation. While Australia requires "reasonable steps," the UK government is pushing for "highly effective" age assurance.

Enforcement Challenges: Because roughly 10% of under-16s lack passports, Ofcom is considering various digital ID schemes, AI-based facial age estimation, and data sharing via phone companies or open banking.

e outgoing government aims for a "tougher" approach than Australia’s, which has struggled with implementation. While Australia requires "reasonable steps," the UK government is pushing for "highly effective" age assurance.

Enforcement Challenges: Because roughly 10% of under-16s lack passports, Ofcom is considering various digital ID schemes, AI-based facial age estimation, and data sharing via phone companies or open banking.