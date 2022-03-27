SPLA vows to take up college teachers’ issues with authorities

The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) in a meeting recently held at the Education College Karachi decided to take up the issues being faced by the college teachers with the authorities.
According to a statement issued by the SPLA on Saturday, the meeting was attended by newly elected offices-bearers of the association and its Karachi region president and general secretary who vowed to resolve the problems of college teachers.
“The meeting formed several committees to address various issues and it was also decided to meet the secretary of the college education department,” the statement read.
On Friday, a delegation of the SPLA Karachi Region led by the newly elected President Prof Karim Ahmed Narejo called on College Education Secretary Syed Haider Shah at his office.
The delegation included Prof Arif Younis, Prof Amirul Haq, Prof Adeel Khawaja, Prof Nasrullah Hamza and Prof Ghulam Rasool Lakho.
The delegation welcomed the announcement of 2,000 promotions under the four tier formula by June 2022.
Referring to the additional 2,000 promotions, the secretary said that the promotion process should be completed by June 2022 but it was up to the Regional Directors to submit the required papers of the professors to the secretariat.
He also assured the delegation that the seniority list would be rectified and a new seniority list would be issued soon.
