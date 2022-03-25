Koocha Risaldar suicide attack: Police say terrorist killed in encounter

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist wanted in some recent terror incidents including the Koocha Risaldar mosque suicide bombing was killed while a few others escaped during an encounter in the Urmar village on Thursday, an official said.

The unnamed official said an operation was carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department, intelligence agencies and the local police after a tip-off that members of a terrorist network, including Danyal, Hassan Shah and Khalid were hiding in a house in Urmar, on the city outskirts.

The official said the group was also involved in target-killing of a Christian priest William Siraj, a Sikh elder Satnam Singh, police assistant sub-inspectors Imtiaz Khan Nauman Khan and a few other police officials as well as an attack on the police van in Jalozai in the last few months. He said the terrorists opened fire on the law enforcers during the operation that was returned, adding added one of the members of the network Danyal was killed during the two-hour-long encounter while two or three other terrorists escaped.

A search operation was underway in the area to arrest the terrorists who had fled.