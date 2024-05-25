Tiffani Thiessen mourns her father’s death: ‘I am heartbroken’

Tiffani Thiessen 85-year-old father Frank Thiessen passed away

Tiffani Thiessen shared the heartbreaking news of her 85-year-old father, Frank Thiessen’s, passing.

The Saved by the Bell star took to social media on Friday, May 24, to announce her father's death.

Alongside a carousel of photos, she penned a lengthy note, beginning by describing her dad's love for many things, including animals, plants, jazz, and cars.

"But what he loved most was his family," the caption read. "He was a quiet man but was never quiet about showing his love for us. He was kind, had a sweet sense of humor, and was the utmost gentleman. Everybody who knew my Dad LOVED him. He truly had a heart of gold."

Tiffani expressed her heartbreak over her father's demise but admitted she found comfort in knowing he is at peace. She extended her gratitude for his dedication as a husband for over 60 years and for "showing me what a true gentleman is."



"Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Gramps and being there for us," she continued. "But most of all, thank you for loving me like you always did. No matter what, you had my back and were my biggest fan. I loved making you proud."

"I love you, Daddy. We miss you so much," she concluded the heartfelt tribute.

The montage of photos shared on Instagram featured several images of Frank over the years, from his days as a young father to Tiffani to his role as a grandfather to her two children, eight-year-old Holt and 13-year-old Harper.