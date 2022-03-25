‘China’s Fauci’ calls for protecting ‘normal life’ in Omicron fight

SHANGHAI: A top doctor in China’s pandemic fight who came under pressure last year for questioning the country’s zero-Covid policy has called again for balancing anti-virus measures with maintenance of normal life as China struggles with an Omicron surge.

Shanghai infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong -- who has been called "China’s Fauci" after US disease expert Anthony Fauci -- also said in a blog post that the city’s medical resources were becoming "strained" as cases climb, but he expects the metropolis to turn the corner soon.