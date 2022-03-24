Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ireland

DUBLIN: Prince Charles and his wife Camilla begin a three-day visit to Ireland on Wednesday, as part of a series of royal tours for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The Prince of Wales, 73, and Duchess of Cornwall, 74, are scheduled to start their visit in Waterford, Ireland’s oldest city, before concluding their tour at the Rock of Cashel, a collection of mediaeval buildings in southern Ireland that served as the seat of historic local kings.

"Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet local community groups, businesses and first responders who worked to support others through the pandemic," the British Embassy in Dublin said in a statement.

Charles, who is the 95-year-old monarch’s eldest son and heir, will also meet Irish prime minister Micheal Martin, as well as farmers and community organisers involved in tackling climate change and members of Ireland’s Ukrainian community.

The couple have visited Ireland five times in the past, most recently in 2019 when they met President Michael D. Higgins in County Wicklow on Ireland’s southeast coast.