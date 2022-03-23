Ulema say seminaries fortresses of Islam

HANGU: An impressive ceremony was held in connection with the annual dastarbandi at Madrassa Al-Sherwai here on Tuesday.

Maulana Muhammad Idrees and Mufti Ubaidullah were the chief guests on the occasion. The guests and other Ulema placed dastars or turbans on the heads of 10 hufaz, who had learnt the Holy Quran by heart.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Muhammad Idrees and other Ulema said that seminaries were the fortresses of Islam, which were also playing a vital in spreading the religious education and the religion.

They urged the people to admit their children in seminaries so they could acquire religious education and later serve the religion of Islam. They also asked the people to stand with the religious scholars and Ulema to strengthen their hands in the reformation of society.