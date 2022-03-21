Vintage car rally attracts Lahorites

LAHORE : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised a Vintage Car Rally at Liberty Roundabout here Sunday under the PHA’s ongoing Jashan-e-Baharan programme.

A large number of citizens participated in the rally. Colourful and rare, new and old cars of different models were brought in to the rally by the participants. PHA officials said in the rally, royal and modified models of more than 80 rare vehicles participated.

Old, new models and rare 25 motorcycles were also part of the rally. The rally started from Liberty Roundabout and ended at Jilani Park. PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Additional DG Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Director Sports Amir Ibrahim and other officers participated in the rally. PHA has promoted the country's culture and healthy activities in the Spring Festival, said its Chairman Yasir Gilani while talking to media. He said promoting healthy activities could save the young generation from aimlessness and misguidance.