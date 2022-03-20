Govt orders probe into Sindh House storming

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Saturday ordered a high-level inquiry into the Sindh House incident and directed to submit an inquiry report within three days.

According to a local media report, the ministry appointed DIG Operations Owais Ahmed as head of the inquiry committee.According to Interior Ministry sources, the inquiry will be held on how the workers reached there without the call of the ministers.

The inquiry will also find out where the police were when the workers reached the high security zone twice. And why did they not stop the workers from reaching Sindh House?Sources said that the police will be asked if they stopped the JUIF workers then why did they not stop the PTI workers? It should be noted that PPP has also approached the court to register a case of attack on Sindh House.

PPP leader Qadir Mandokhel has filed a petition in a local court of Islamabad in which it was said that he had applied to the police station secretariat to register a case of attack on Sindh House but the case has not been registered yet.The petition states that the SHO Secretariat has released most of the accused under the pressure of ministerial advisers instead of registering a case.